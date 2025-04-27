Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $447.34 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.67 and a twelve month high of $468.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.38.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.