eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.