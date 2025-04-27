Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – April 26th

Quanta Services, Southern, and CMS Energy are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.49. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Further Reading