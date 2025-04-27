Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,955,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

