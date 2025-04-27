Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 27,288 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celestica by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $4,003,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,608,649.66. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celestica from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

