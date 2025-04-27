6,663 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,663 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 177,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,484 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

