13,526 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Stock Down 1.1 %
TEM opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45.
In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $190,363,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,615,853.75. This represents a 39.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 61,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $5,071,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,668.80. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,584,252 shares of company stock valued at $272,870,580. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
