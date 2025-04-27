Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $510,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,789,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,000. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,831 shares of company stock worth $20,246,710. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

