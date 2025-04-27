Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $78.99 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 580.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,117,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $78,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

