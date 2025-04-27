Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quarry LP grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 0.5% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quarry LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $141.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $304.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.96.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

