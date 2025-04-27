Artia Global Partners LP Sells 3,827 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Artia Global Partners LP cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. argenx comprises about 2.5% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after acquiring an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in argenx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in argenx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $614.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $598.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.44. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $352.77 and a 1 year high of $678.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.28.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

