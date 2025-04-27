Artia Global Partners LP Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Artia Global Partners LP grew its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 478.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,669 shares during the period. Merus accounts for 7.0% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Artia Global Partners LP owned about 0.68% of Merus worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after buying an additional 610,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,722,000 after buying an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Merus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,031,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

