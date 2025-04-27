Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $945.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $602.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.83. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.