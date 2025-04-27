Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 6,416 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $371.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

