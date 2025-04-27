Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $288.91 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

