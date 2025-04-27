Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $62.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $278.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

