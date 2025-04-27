Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 101,934 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

