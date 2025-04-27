Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $7.79 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. Discover Financial Services comprises 0.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 561,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 290,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

