UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $525.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $418.20 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $412.02 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $503.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

