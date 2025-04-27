Lansing Management LP Has $26.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lansing Management LP cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 23.2% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.60.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $460.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.16. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.