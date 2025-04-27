Leslie Global Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $316.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

