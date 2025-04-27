Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

