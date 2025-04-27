Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SHY opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.04.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
