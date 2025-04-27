Leslie Global Wealth LLC Buys 75,835 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

