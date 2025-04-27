Betterment LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 211,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,569 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.