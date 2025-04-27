Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after purchasing an additional 581,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $177.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.