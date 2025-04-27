Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $553.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

