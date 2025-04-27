Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after buying an additional 213,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 951.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,148,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 156,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

