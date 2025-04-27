Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 730 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

GE opened at $198.55 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

