Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 389 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

