Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 380 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $171,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

