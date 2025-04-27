Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 162 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

