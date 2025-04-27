Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.99 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

