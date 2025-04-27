Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

