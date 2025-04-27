Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 902 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $112.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

