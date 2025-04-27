Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

