ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 249,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,059,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,118,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $320.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

