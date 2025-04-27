iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.