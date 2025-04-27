Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $167.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

