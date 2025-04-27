Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.