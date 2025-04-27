Earnest Partners LLC Sells 60,611 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,611 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $153,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

