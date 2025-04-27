D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,997 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $258,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 659,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after acquiring an additional 555,122 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

DHI opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

