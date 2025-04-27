Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,480,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

