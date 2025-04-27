Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

