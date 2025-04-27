Criteria Caixa S.A.U. Purchases Shares of 260,633 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,000. IQVIA comprises 7.3% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. owned about 0.14% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $150.38 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

