Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day moving average is $266.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.