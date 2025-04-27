Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.