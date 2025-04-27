Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $12.86 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1,566.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

