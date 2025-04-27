Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Five Below worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $75.39 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

