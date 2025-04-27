Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $173,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,008,000 after purchasing an additional 455,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $119.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.